The New England Patriots released their 2020 schedule on Thursday night and fans are already looking forward to the new season without Tom Brady.

In this week’s episode of the NESN Patriots Podcast, Doug Kyed and Zack Cox break down the Patriots’ schedule and offer game-by-game analysis and predictions.