Mark your calendars, Patriots fans. New England’s schedule for the 2020 regular season is out.

The Patriots officially announced their schedule Thursday night. Here it is:

Week 1: vs. Miami Dolphins (Sunday, Sept. 13, 1 p.m.)

Week 2: at Seattle Seahawks (Sunday, Sept. 20, 8:20 p.m.)

Week 3: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday, Sept. 27, 1 p.m.)

Week 4: at Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday, Oct. 4, 4:25 p.m.)

Week 5: vs. Denver Broncos (Sunday, Oct. 11, 1 p.m.)

Week 6: Bye

Week 7: vs. San Francisco 49ers (Sunday, Oct. 25, 4:25 p.m.)

Week 8: at Buffalo Bills (Sunday, Nov. 1, 1 p.m.)

Week 9: at New York Jets (Monday, Nov. 9, 8:15 p.m.)

Week 10: vs. Baltimore Ravens (Sunday, Nov. 15, 8:20 p.m.)

Week 11: at Houston Texans (Sunday, Nov. 22, 1 p.m.)

Week 12: vs. Arizona Cardinals (Sunday, Nov. 29, 1 p.m.)

Week 13: at Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday, Dec. 6, 4:25 p.m.)

Week 14: at Los Angeles Rams (Thursday, Dec. 10, 8:20 p.m.)

Week 15: at Miami Dolphins (Sunday, Dec. 20, 1 p.m.)

Week 16: vs. Buffalo Bills (Monday, Dec. 28, 8:15 p.m.)

Week 17: vs. New York Jets (Sunday, Jan. 3, 1 p.m.)

The Patriots, who are entering a new era after losing star quarterback Tom Brady to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency, have the NFL’s most challenging schedule this season (based on opponents’ 2019 records). They’ll also face several long-haul road trips with three West Coast games, plus visits to Kansas City and Houston.

