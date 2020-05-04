Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots appeared to sign two undrafted free-agent tight ends after the 2020 NFL Draft. It now seems more accurate to say they signed one tight end and a very versatile outside linebacker.

When the Patriots signed Ohio State’s RaShod Berry, it was widely assumed that he would keep playing his college position, tight end. Berry’s Twitter bio lists himself as an “OLB @ New England Patriots,” however. This was pointed out by eagle-eyed Twitter follower Paul Yanow.

Interesting when looking at Rashod Berry's profile. List's himself as OLB for the Patriots. Everything I saw when he signed had him listed at TE. I know that he started off on defense at OSU before switching to TE his last few years @tkyles39 @DougKyed @ezlazar pic.twitter.com/Sn0J8vqPG3 — Paul Yanow (@pyanow45) May 4, 2020

The Patriots also signed UDFA tight end Jake Burt out of Boston College.

Berry, who’s 6-foot-3, 263 pounds, played on the defensive line as a freshman with the Buckeyes. He also played defense in two games as a senior against Rutgers and Maryland.

He caught 17 passes for 198 yards with four touchdowns in his final three college seasons. He registered seven total tackles in his college career.

The Patriots selected linebackers Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings and Caash Maluia and tight ends Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene in the 2020 NFL Draft. They signed linebackers De’Jon Harris and Kyahva Tezino and edge rusher Trevon Hill as rookie free agents.

