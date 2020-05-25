Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots first-year fullback Dan Vitale celebrated his Memorial Day on Monday in a way that many others probably would shy away from.

Vitale completed the “Murph Challenge,” a workout dedicated to Lt. Michael P. Murphy, a United States Navy SEAL, who died in combat. Vitale, according to the NFL Players Association, was one of two football players to complete the challenge, joining Indianapolis Colts long snapper Luke Rhodes.

Here’s what the insane workout included:

— One mile run

— 100 pull ups

— 200 push ups

— 300 squats

— One mile run

Oh yeah, and it was while wearing a 20-pound vest.

The 26-year-old Vitale is expected to be a key contributor for the Patriots offense, which saw fullback James Develin retire this offseason after a long and successful career in New England.

Vitale, a former Green Bay Packer, explained how he likes to showcase his versatility like San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Juszcyk. And while New England fans certainly like the sounds of that, you can bet they like Vitale paying tribute to a fallen hero just as much.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports Images