Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How will the New England Patriots rebound in their first season without Tom Brady under center?

If it didn’t look tough before, well it looks much more difficult now. The NFL released its 2020 schedule on Thursday night and on paper the Patriots appear to have one of, if not the toughest schedule in the league.

The Pats will open the 2020 campaign at home against the Miami Dolphins, then will square up with the Seattle Seahawks and Kansas City Chiefs over the next three weeks, followed shortly by Jimmy Garoppolo’s return to New England with the San Francisco 49ers.

NESN anchor and reporter Adam Pellerin broke down the squad’s 2020 schedule and gave his take on what to expect from the Tom Brady-less Pats in the latest edition of “Up & Adam.”

Check out the segment above!

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images