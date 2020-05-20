Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady got a real kick out of ESPN’s Super Bowl LI-themed tweet Tuesday.

The Atlanta Falcons, however, understandably weren’t as amused.

ESPN took part in Twitter’s latest viral trend in which users expressed their mindset heading into 2020 and how it abruptly changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and other hardships. The Worldwide Leader elected to sum up this stark contrast by revisiting arguably the greatest comeback/most epic collapse in Super Bowl history, which saw the New England Patriots overcome a 25-point, second-half deficit to claim the Lombardi Trophy over Atlanta.

It’s clear the Falcons wish the network had chosen a different route for the tweet.

But ESPN clearly didn’t regret it.

The Falcons will have the opportunity to enact a level of revenge on Brady in the upcoming campaign. Atlanta and the NFC South rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet twice over the final three weeks of the regular season, and it wouldn’t be terribly surprising if one, if not both, of those matchups come with major playoff implications.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Powers/USA TODAY Sports Images