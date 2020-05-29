It appears the task to fill the extremely large shoes of Tom Brady under center will fall to either Jarrett Stidham or Brian Hoyer.
In this week’s episode of the NESN Patriots Podcast, Doug Kyed and Zack Cox discuss the QB position battle between Stidham and Hoyer, break down the New England Patriots’ most intriguing defensive undrafted free agents and examine why the team made Isaiah Zuber their top paid rookie wide receiver.
Listen to the full podcast below, or click here to listen on Spotify or iTunes.