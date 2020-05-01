Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bill Belichick deviated from his typical NFL draft M.O. last Friday, including a future pick in a draft-day trade for the first time in his tenure as New England Patriots head coach.

We now know exactly which pick that was.

A behind-the-scenes feature released Thursday on the Patriots’ social media channels revealed the 2021 sixth-round selection New England included in its third-round trade-up with the New York Jets was the Jets’ own pick. The Patriots had acquired it last season in the Demaryius Thomas trade — the first Patriots-Jets swap of the Belichick era — and also owned two other 2021 sixth-rounders: their own and one acquired from the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for defensive end Michael Bennett.

The full terms of the deal: both of the Patriots’ 2020 fourth-round picks and a 2021 sixth-rounder to the Jets for pick No. 101, which New England used to select tight end Dalton Keene.

From dining rooms & home offices to the 2020 #PatsDraft war rooms. Behind the scenes of our virtual operation.

The Patriots traded up a total of four times during this year’s draft, making moves up the board for linebacker/edge rusher Josh Uche (second round, No. 60), tight end Devin Asiasi (third round, No. 91), Keene (third round, No. 101) and guard Michael Onwenu (sixth round, No. 182). They also traded out of the first round before selecting safety Kyle Dugger with their top pick (second round, No. 37).

