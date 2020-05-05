The New England Patriots’ undrafted free-agent signings hit the transaction wire Tuesday, but one name was conspicuously omitted.
The Patriots didn’t sign Miami defensive end Trevon Hill, as of Tuesday. Hill’s agent, Malki Kawa, previously announced Hill would be signing with the Patriots.
Congrats to @TreSavage94_ on signing with the patriots
— malki kawa (@malkikawa) April 26, 2020
Here’s the full list of official Patriots rookie signees:
TE/OLB Rashod Berry, Ohio State
DB Myles Bryant, Washington
TE Jake Burt, Boston College
DE Nick Coe, Auburn
LB De’Jon Harris, Arkansas
WR Will Hastings, Auburn
QB Brian Lewerke, Michigan State
DT Bill Murray, William & Mary
WR Sean Riley, Syracuse
QB J’Mar Smith, Louisiana Tech
RB J.J. Taylor, Arizona
LB Kyahva Tezino, San Diego State
WR Jeff Thomas, Miami
DT Courtney Wallace, Louisiana Tech
WR Isaiah Zuber, Mississippi State
