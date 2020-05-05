Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots’ undrafted free-agent signings hit the transaction wire Tuesday, but one name was conspicuously omitted.

The Patriots didn’t sign Miami defensive end Trevon Hill, as of Tuesday. Hill’s agent, Malki Kawa, previously announced Hill would be signing with the Patriots.

Congrats to @TreSavage94_ on signing with the patriots — malki kawa (@malkikawa) April 26, 2020

Here’s the full list of official Patriots rookie signees:

TE/OLB Rashod Berry, Ohio State

DB Myles Bryant, Washington

TE Jake Burt, Boston College

DE Nick Coe, Auburn

LB De’Jon Harris, Arkansas

WR Will Hastings, Auburn

QB Brian Lewerke, Michigan State

DT Bill Murray, William & Mary

WR Sean Riley, Syracuse

QB J’Mar Smith, Louisiana Tech

RB J.J. Taylor, Arizona

LB Kyahva Tezino, San Diego State

WR Jeff Thomas, Miami

DT Courtney Wallace, Louisiana Tech

WR Isaiah Zuber, Mississippi State

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images