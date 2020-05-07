Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

UPDATE (5:40 p.m. ET): The Patriots also signed kicker Justin Rohrwasser, offensive lineman Justin Herron and linebacker Cassh Maluia, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Their only remaining unsigned picks are safety Kyle Dugger, tight ends Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene and guard Michael Onwenu.

ORIGINAL STORY: The New England Patriots continued to lock up their 2020 NFL Draft class Thursday.

The Patriots signed outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings and center Dustin Woodard, the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson reported via NFL Players Association records.

Patriots have signed third-round linebacker Anfernee Jennings (Alabama), according to NFL Players Association records — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 7, 2020

Patriots have also signed seventh-rounder Dustin Woodard — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 7, 2020

The Patriots also signed linebacker and 2020 second-round pick Josh Uche this week. They still need to lock up safety Kyle Dugger, tight ends Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene, kicker Justin Rohrwasser, guards Michael Onwenu and Justin Herron and linebacker Cassh Maluia.

Patriots rookie minicamp began remotely Thursday. Players who have not yet signed can participate.

Patriots veterans have been holding offseason workouts via WebEx since the end of last month.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images