The New England Patriots continue to make quick work of signing their 2020 NFL Draft class.

The Patriots signed tight end and third-round pick Devin Asiasi and guard and sixth-round pick Michael Onwenu, according to Friday’s NFL transaction wire. The only member of the Patriots’ 2020 NFL Draft class who remain unsigned are safety and second-round pick Kyle Dugger and tight end and third-round pick Dalton Keene.

The Patriots locked up linebackers Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings and Cassh Maluia, kickers Justin Rohrwasser and offensive linemen Justin Herron and Dustin Woodard earlier in the week.

The Patriots also signed 15 undrafted free agents after the 2020 NFL Draft.

Thumbnail photo via James Snook/USA TODAY Sports Images