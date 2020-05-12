Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore had a serious case to earn Super Bowl LIII MVP honors.

Gilmore, of course, hauled in the game-sealing interception at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams. But the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year did a lot more than that, too.

Gilmore’s final stat line included five tackles, three passes defensed, one interception and one forced fumble.

The forced fumble came during the early part of the fourth quarter with the game tied 3-all. Ultimately, and unfortunately for the Patriots, it bounced out of bounds and resulted in the Rams keeping their drive alive. But that doesn’t discount the impressive play that was made.

Gilmore took to Twitter on Tuesday to share some insight about the specific play.

“He thought he was going to run me over and wasn’t thinking about the ball,” Gilmore posted, referencing Rams running back C.J. Anderson.

He thought he was going to run me over and wasn’t thinking about the ball. 🥊 https://t.co/uAzTtuSQEW — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) May 12, 2020

Here’s the play from another angle.

These angles of Stephon Gilmore's punch out in Super Bowl LIII are crazy 😳 @BumpNrunGilm0re @Patriots (h/t @CoachDanCasey) pic.twitter.com/lkZE8lolan — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) May 12, 2020

Certainly, Patriot fans are hoping to see Gilmore make more of those highlight-reel plays during the 2020 campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images