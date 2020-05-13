New Patriots wide receiver Marqise Lee has found some familiarity in New England.

Lee’s offensive coordinator from his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jedd Fisch, also joined the Patriots this offseason. Lee had nothing but positive things to say about his experience working with Fisch during the 2014 season in a video conference call with the media Wednesday.

“Coach Jedd was a great, great coach at Jacksonville for me as far as when I first got there, just teaching me the things I needed to be as far as a player,” Lee said. “Even when he left, just staying in communication, just making sure I stayed on top of things for the next couple of years. It was a little helpful for me to actually know he was on the team. It gave me a little relief going to a team and not really not knowing everybody. I still have the opportunity to know somebody. I really just haven’t really got the chance to really communicate because of the coronavirus and things like that, but I’ve been on Zoom with him a couple of times with the group, spoke to him and things like that. He just gave me some tips as far helping me going forward.”

Fisch likely will take over the Patriots’ assistant quarterbacks coach role that was held by Mick Lombardi 2019. It sounds like Lombardi will be moving to wide receivers coach. Joe Judge was the Patriots’ special teams and wide receivers coach last season. He’s now the head coach of the New York Giants. Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels also holds the position of quarterbacks coach.

“I’ve got the opportunity to talk to Coach Fisch here and there, but for the most part, I’ve talked to the receivers coach, Coach Mick,” Lee said. “Just trying to stay on top of my things with him, but if I do have other questions, if he’s busy or things like that, I do have the opportunity to talk to other people. That’s why Coach Fisch’s line is always available to hit up and communicate as far as if I have any questions.”

Lee caught 37 passes for 422 yards with one touchdown under Fisch with the Jaguars in 2014.

Since leaving Jacksonville, Fisch has coached with Michigan (pass game coordinator/quarterbacks/wide receivers), UCLA (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks/interim head coach) and the Los Angeles Rams (senior offensive assistant/assistant offensive coordinator).

He previously had coached with Florida, the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Minnesota, the Seattle Seahawks and Miami.

