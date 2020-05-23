Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s no secret that Paul Pierce isn’t the biggest fan of LeBron James.

Apparently, the rivalry goes back to Pierce’s playing days when James first got into the league, and the former Boston Celtic still is holding that grudge as a member of the media.

First, Pierce left James off his list for the top five NBA players of all time. And Friday, he criticized the now-Los Angeles Lakers’ time with the Miami Heat.

Here’s what Pierce had to say on ESPN Countdown:

He played on the Miami Heat who in my eyes underachieved and were a Ray Allen shot away from only winning one championship. We ain’t talking about that.

Let’s be honest, when we say LeBron was going to Miami with D. Wade and Chris Bosh did you not think that they would run the table? It was like, that team, nobody can beat them. They should’ve been 1-4, they skated with 2-4 but they probably should’ve won 3 out of 4.

Paul Pierce says the Miami Heat underachieved in the Big 3 era “They should’ve been 1 and 4.” (🎥 ESPN Countdown) pic.twitter.com/xcWA8IhlA7 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 22, 2020

Fair point, considering James did promise a lot most championships for the Heat after taking his talents to South Beach.

