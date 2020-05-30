Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Minor League Baseball teams are known to get pretty creative with promotions.

And now, with the writing on the wall for the season to be canceled after Major League Baseball teams released hundreds of players this week, the marketing is shifting away from bobbleheads and Star Wars theme nights to ideas much more elaborate.

The Pawtucket Red Sox, for example, are capitalizing on restaurants being allowed to open their outdoor seating in Rhode Island by, well, expanding their concession offerings.

As of Friday, June 5, the Boston Red Sox’s Triple-A affiliate will turn its baseball field into an outdoor dining venue, hosting “Dining on the Diamond.”

“With the return of outdoor dining to Rhode Island, the Pawtucket Red Sox are inviting fans and families to return to McCoy Stadium to enjoy ballpark fare either via curbside pick up or at pre-reserved picnic tables on the iconic baseball diamond,” the team announced in a statement.

The PawSox will have 20 tables lined along the infield dirt about 14 feet apart. Each table can accommodate up to five patrons, but you most call to make a reservation ahead of time. And the 40 slots per night are going quickly to those fiending for ballpark food.

The menu includes your classic ballpark hotdogs and nachos, but also includes vegetarian offerings, pork and brisket, an ice cream bar, beer and wine.

This season was supposed to mark the 50th Anniversary of the PawSox, and it will be their last summer at McCoy Stadium before the team moves to Worcester in 2021.