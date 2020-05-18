Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady’s newest TB12 product isn’t generating the kind of buzz he likely was hoping for.

Brady on Monday revealed Protect, a plant-based supplement that supposedly “activates” your immune system. Of course, many people are searching for ways to boost their immune systems amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch Brady discuss the product in the video below:

So, what’s this supplement all about?

From the product page on the TB12 website:

Tough workouts, long days, and too much stress can leave you — and your immune system — burnt out. Research shows that everyday stress can limit the production of white blood cells while high-intensity training can reduce levels of key antibodies — leaving your body susceptible to bacteria, viruses, and outside threats. From supporting natural killer cells to replenishing antibodies post-exercise, Protect helps activate your immune system and counter stress-induced immune suppression so you can stay active, resilient, and ready for whatever comes your way.

… Protect is formulated with five clinically studied, innovative ingredients. Vitamin C and Zinc work together to manage inflammation and repair damaged tissue while Elderberry’s antioxidant and anti-viral properties strengthen your immune cells. Beta Glucan and Larch Tree Extract support your innate and adaptive immune response by increasing circulating levels of white blood cells, replenishing antibodies post-workout (up to 47%), and helping immune cells coordinate an efficient, appropriate response to outside threats.

Make of that what you will.

Here’s how the Twitterverse feels about Brady’s new product:

Will this stir well with my snake oil — Silvercorp Pickups (@Hey_Brian) May 18, 2020

Tom, I'm going to throw away my mask after taking this. This will make me invincible — JIM👎 (@jtp2106) May 18, 2020

I love that you've become a snake oil salesman and your cult will just buy your stuff.

Thank you Florida Man!

Mahomes is the greatest of all time. — Branch Covidian (@Richard27363694) May 18, 2020

Oh Tom this is so disappointing. The marketing of this product is clearly playing on people’s fears over Covid and a belief that the immune system just needs a boost to recover from it. If it’s an athlete recovery supplement say that, don’t play up to people’s fears about Covid — Julia Offord Pearman (@JuliaPearman) May 18, 2020

Snake oil — Kirk Douglas 🏒🥍🚲 (@Kd136Kirk) May 18, 2020

Healthy price tag on an unnecessary supplement. $45 dollars for 1 months worth of capsules? Intense training workout sessions may warrant more Vitamin C to help with recovery—this can be achieved through diet or OTC supplement (200 to 500 mg). That supplement is $$ and 💩 — Lalitha Taylor, BSc RD (@LalithaTaylor) May 18, 2020

This is basically an Infowars product — SmashMike (@Mikelennial) May 18, 2020

The move to Tampa now makes total sense. If you are going to market Snake Oil, do it in one of the dumbest states in the union! — Kevin Flanagan (@krflanagan12) May 18, 2020

@jlduarte12 this dudes starting to turn into kind of a fraud 😌 — Jason (@jasonms316) May 18, 2020

Please be better than this Tom. — BCS Sports News (@news_bcs) May 18, 2020

Convienient timing amidst the Corona pandemic Tom. I assume this PROTECTS me from COVID? Just like ur snake oil drink prevented concussions? — MIRANDA DU, FUCK YOU (@FaZe_VascepA) May 18, 2020

Not an ideal product launch!

Speaking of boosts, Brady’s attitude apparently could’ve used one a couple of years ago as the New England Patriots offense limped toward the postseason.

