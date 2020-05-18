Tom Brady’s newest TB12 product isn’t generating the kind of buzz he likely was hoping for.

Brady on Monday revealed Protect, a plant-based supplement that supposedly “activates” your immune system. Of course, many people are searching for ways to boost their immune systems amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch Brady discuss the product in the video below:

So, what’s this supplement all about?

From the product page on the TB12 website:

Tough workouts, long days, and too much stress can leave you — and your immune system — burnt out. Research shows that everyday stress can limit the production of white blood cells while high-intensity training can reduce levels of key antibodies — leaving your body susceptible to bacteria, viruses, and outside threats. From supporting natural killer cells to replenishing antibodies post-exercise, Protect helps activate your immune system and counter stress-induced immune suppression so you can stay active, resilient, and ready for whatever comes your way.

… Protect is formulated with five clinically studied, innovative ingredients. Vitamin C and Zinc work together to manage inflammation and repair damaged tissue while Elderberry’s antioxidant and anti-viral properties strengthen your immune cells. Beta Glucan and Larch Tree Extract support your innate and adaptive immune response by increasing circulating levels of white blood cells, replenishing antibodies post-workout (up to 47%), and helping immune cells coordinate an efficient, appropriate response to outside threats.

Make of that what you will.

Here’s how the Twitterverse feels about Brady’s new product:

Not an ideal product launch!

Speaking of boosts, Brady’s attitude apparently could’ve used one a couple of years ago as the New England Patriots offense limped toward the postseason.

