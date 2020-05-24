Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

“The Match” hadn’t even started yet and Peyton Manning went in on Tom Brady.

Manning, who is playing with Tiger Woods against Phil Mickelson and Brady, was asked who he would’ve brought as a caddy (if they had them).

In trying to get in Brady’s head, Manning put together a list that, while a bit harsh, was certainly hilarious.

“… You know, it’s hard to get to him. Do you bring Eli (Manning)? You could do that. Do you bring (former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback) Nick Foles? Maybe,” Manning said. “I was thinking maybe Belichick. If Bill Belichick caddied for me, and just to see how that kind of could have worked. You know, and that may not have been good for me either. Bill (Belichick) brings out bad things for me as well.”

Peyton was asked who he would bring to caddie: Nick Foles to get under Bradys skin 😂 #GoBirds #TheMatch2 pic.twitter.com/onnHKQX2ld — Fox Sports PHL Gambler (@foxphlgambler) May 24, 2020

If that’s Manning just getting started, we’re eager to hear how the rest of the day goes between the foursome.

