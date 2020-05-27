“The Match 2” was incredibly successful, and now one of the participants wants to make it an annual thing.

The golf match between Tiger Woods/Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson/Tom Brady drew big ratings and plenty of interest, all while raising a ton of money for charity.

It was the second installment of the event, which first happened between Woods and Mickelson in November 2018.

And in an interview with the Los Angeles Times’ Arash Markazi, Mickelson likes the idea of the event becoming an annual tradition, and discussed the future of the event.

“I don’t know what specifically it will look like but it would be a competition while also being entertaining and getting the right mixture of individuals to have their personalities come out the way Peyton and Tom shined in this last one,” Mickelson said to Markazi about the future of the match. “They were humanized with their golf game yet they were competitive and they were funny and entertaining. They let their sense of humor come out. It’s about finding the right mix of those competitors and I don’t think we could get two better guys than who we had in Peyton and Tom. Going forward that will be the challenge. How do we improve on that?”

There already is an agreed upon third meeting between Woods and Manning, but by the sound of it that might not be the end of the competition.

