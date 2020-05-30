Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It doesn’t seem like Phil Mickelson is too irked by Tom Brady’s poor play in “The Match.”

Brady and Mickelson lost to Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning last Sunday in Hobe Sound, Fla., in part because of Brady’s rough showing. Save for an impressive birdie on the front nine, Brady was all over the course, paving the way for the Woods/Manning duo to win the charity match.

A few days afterwards, Brady shared a long Instagram post about the lessons he learned from the match. Shortly thereafter, Mickelson left a nice comment.

“Loved being your partner and I’m so appreciative of all you do to help others,” Mickelson wrote.

It’s been a busy week for Brady, who on Saturday gave the commencement address for a Connecticut school’s virtual graduation.

Thumbnail photo via Getty Images for The Match via USA TODAY Sports Images