Phillip Dorsett’s run in New England was an interesting one.

And in retrospect, he seems to think it probably should’ve ended earlier than it did.

After two seasons with the Patriots, the wideout re-signed with New England for the 2019 seasons after his market in free agency appeared slow to develop. What ensued was probably his worst overall season in Foxboro, as he wasn’t as reliable as he’d been in previous years.

But now he’s a member of the Seattle Seahawks, who apparently had interest in him in 2019 before he chose to stay put with the Pats, a decision he now seems to view regretfully.

“I could have come (to Seattle) last year, but I chose to stay in New England,” Dorsett indicated to The News Tribune. “I didn’t want to make that mistake again.”

By signing with Seattle, he’ll join an offense that is known for spreading the ball around. And in doing so, he’ll link up with star quarterback Russell Wilson instead of being part of Jarrett Stidham’s introduction as a starting NFL quarterback.

