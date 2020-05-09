Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The death of Ahmaud Arbery sparked outrage nationwide, and several athletes are demanding actions.

60 players — including several past and present New England Patriots players — signed a letter from the Players’ Association demanding United States Attorney General William Barr to open an investigation into the death of the 25-year-old Georgia native.

Former and current Patriots players that signed the letter include David Andrews, Tom Brady, Patrick Chung, Phillip Dorsett, Julian Edelman, Stephon Gilmore, Duron Harmon, Ryan Izzo, Jakob Johnson, Jason McCourty, Devin McCourty Kyle Van Noy, Matthew Slater, Ben Watson and James White. Other major names include Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, ex-Detroit Pistons head coach Steve Van Gundy and Baltimore Raven running back Mark Ingram.

Ex-NFL wideout Anquan Boldin posted the letter to the AG on Twitter on Friday. Check it out:

Today should've been Ahmaud Arbery's 26th birthday. Instead, our nation is mourning. Because of the local conflict of interest, @playercoalition, other athletes, and I are urging Attorney General Barr, to have the FBI and the DOJ investigate this tragic death. We need action. pic.twitter.com/2qG8lih6A4 — Anquan Boldin (@AnquanBoldin) May 8, 2020

Several players, including NBA stars LeBron James and Stephen Curry, posted about the alleged incident this week on social media.

We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud(Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the….. pic.twitter.com/r1PNxs8Vgn — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 6, 2020

Arbery, a black man, was shot and killed by two white men Feb. 23 while jogging in Georgia. A video of his alleged killers, Travis and Greg McMichael, began circulating on social media this week, leading to their arrests. The alleged assailants claimed they believed Arbery was the suspect in a number of local break-ins.

Hopefully, justice will be served.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images