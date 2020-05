Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The United Soccer League is looking to expand.

The U.S.-based soccer organization reportedly is considering 15 different cities as they look to add a franchise, and Portland, Maine is looking more and more like the perfect fit.

NESN’s Emerson Lotzia and Cealey Godwin covered this topic and more throughout their “Need To Know” segment on the latest edition of “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.

Check out the full segment above!