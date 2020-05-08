Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A familiar NESN voiced hopped on “NESN After Hours” on Thursday night.

Red Sox play-by-play announcer Dave O’Brien joined Adam Pellerin and Sophia Jurksztowicz to talk about the hopefully upcoming Major League Baseball season.

As rumors swirl about a potential May start, the trio discussed that and the MLB reportedly sending a plan to begin the season to the MLBPA, as well as a potential shake up of the league’s divisions.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images