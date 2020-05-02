A whole bunch of stuff happened in Game 6 of the 2004 American League Championship Series.

The end result itself is notable, of course, as the Boston Red Sox held off the New York Yankees in the Bronx to improbably even the best-of-seven series. After losing the first three, the Sox staged two dramatic comeback wins in Boston and then took care of business with a 4-2 win in Game 6 — but that only tells part of the story.

You can relive Game 6 in all its glory Saturday night as part of Red Sox Encores on NESN at 8:30 p.m. ET. Before tuning in, though, here’s what you might have forgotten about that classic game.

1. The bloody sock — of course

Truthfully, if you actually forgot this was the famous “Bloody Sock” game, then we question just how big of a Red Sox fan you are. Curt Schilling took the mound in the Bronx with a chance to avenge an absolutely miserable performance in Game 1. Schilling, who was tagged for six runs on six hits in just three innings of the opener was up in the air for Game 6, as he dealt with an ankle injury he re-aggravated in the League Division Series. The club’s medical minds came together and were able to find a way to do surgery of sorts to repair Schilling’s ankle — or at least give him a chance to pitch in Game 6. Thank goodness they did. Schilling, with blood seeping through his sock and into his shoe, pitched the sort of playoff game for which he had been known. He somehow gutted out seven innings, allowing just one run while turning in one of the all-time moments in baseball history.

2. Getting it right

Mark Bellhorn hit a couple of insanely important home runs for the Red Sox, the first of which came here at Yankee Stadium — but it almost wasn’t a home run. Bellhorn, with the Sox leading 1-0, lined a Jon Lieber pitch to left field in the fourth inning that appeared to just clear the fence … or did it? At first, Bellhorn stopped at second base. Red Sox manager Terry Francona came out to plead his case with umpire Jim Joyce, and the boys in blue eventually came together and got it right, awarding Bellhorn the second-biggest home run of his career. (The biggest one would have to wait a few days.)

3. Getting it right, part II

Alex Rodriguez had no shortage of low points in his turbulent big league career. One of the lowest came in the bottom of the eighth inning when he inexplicably slapped the ball out of Red Sox pitcher Bronson Arroyo’s glove while running to first base. As Arroyo chased the ball down the right-field line, Derek Jeter sprinted around the bases and scored to make it a 4-3 game. Once again, the umpires got together and made it right. Rodriguez was called out, and Jeter was forced to return to first base. The image of Rodriguez standing at second with his hands on his head like a toddler being scolded is one of the lasting images of the series. Just as important: Arroyo got Gary Sheffield to pop up to end the inning and the threat.

4. Maybe this is the year

In years past, here’s how Game 6 and the series would have ended. Tony Clark came to the plate with runners on first and second and the Yankees down 4-2. In past years, he would have hooked one down the right-field field line, a cheap short-porch home run that would have won the game and the pennant for New York. Instead, Keith Foulke came up big yet again, striking out Clark on a 3-2 pitch to give the Red Sox the win and even the series at three games apiece.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/MLB