David Ortiz took Red Sox fans back in time Wednesday night.
The Boston legend worked out with a former teammate and made sure to capture the moment for Instagram. Pictures or it didn’t happen, right?
Anyway, Ortiz posted an epic photo with him and Manny Ramirez post-workout, and it appears they put some serious work in.
“Look at my workout partner today 🤣…
Damage done…. @redsox @mlb,” he captioned the pic.
It’s nice to see the dynamic duo back together again.
Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images