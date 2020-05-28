David Ortiz took Red Sox fans back in time Wednesday night.

The Boston legend worked out with a former teammate and made sure to capture the moment for Instagram. Pictures or it didn’t happen, right?

Anyway, Ortiz posted an epic photo with him and Manny Ramirez post-workout, and it appears they put some serious work in.

“Look at my workout partner today 🤣…
Damage done…. @redsox @mlb,” he captioned the pic.

It’s nice to see the dynamic duo back together again.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images