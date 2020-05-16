Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Greek God of Walks was in the — virtual — building Friday.

On the 16-year anniversary of Kevin Youkilis’ Major League Baseball debut, the former Boston Red Sox first basemen and two-time World Series champion joined NESN’s Tom Caron on Friday’s edition of “At Home With TC.”

Youkilis spent the first eight and a half seasons of his 10-year Major League Baseball career patrolling first and third base for the Sox earning himself three All-Star appearances to go along with the 2007 American League Gold Glove Award. “Youk” cemented his spot in Boston by being inducted into the team Hall of Fame in 2018.

