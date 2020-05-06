Wednesday is National Nurses Day and the home of the Boston Red Sox made an awesome gesture to thank the nurses on the front lines.

Of course, we’ll never be able to thank them enough for all of their hard work during the coronavirus outbreak. But Fenway Park found a nice way to use its outfield while baseball is on hold to show some appreciation for the nurses.

Check these out:

This is great.

While we wait for the return of sports, don’t forget about all the healthcare workers vigorously working to keep everyone safe and healthy during this time.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images