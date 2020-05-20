Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Sale is feeling good.

The Boston Red Sox ace underwent Tommy John surgery March 30 to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow. Nearly two months removed from going under the knife, Sale reportedly is feeling optimistic about his progress so far.

While he will miss the entire 2020 season — if Major League Baseball can resume — Sale potentially could see himself back in the Boston rotation during the 2021 season with a “brand new elbow.”

For more, check out the “Need To Know” video above from “NESN After Hours,” presented by People’s United Bank.