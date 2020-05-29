Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Max Scherzer took to Twitter on Wednesday night in response to Major League Baseball’s latest economic proposal.

The players reportedly aren’t pleased with the league’s latest proposal. The Washington Nationals ace voiced his frustration on Twitter saying “there’s no reason to engage with MLB in any further compensation reductions.”

NESN’s Boston Red Sox play-by-play announcer Dave O’Brien joined ” NESN After Hours” on Thursday night to give his take on the tweet, and his expectations for the league going forward.

Check out the full segment above!