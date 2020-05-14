Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The coronavirus pandemic still is sweeping the globe, and the Boston Red Sox are doing what they can to help support those in need during this time.

The team announced Thursday it will be selling team-branded face masks that will help benefit the Red Sox Foundation, “the club’s public charity that has been maintaining operations and programming during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure consistent and necessary support and resources to hundreds of other non-profits and youth throughout New England,” a statement released said.

Here’s what they’ll look like:

The price is $10 and you can pre-order by clicking this link.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images