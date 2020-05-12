Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Even with no game action, the Boston Red Sox were able to amaze at Fenway Park.

As the world continues to struggle with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the medical professionals on the front lines still are doing everything in their power to keep us safe and healthy. While the medical professionals most certainly are under appreciated, May 6 was a day to honor them on National Nurses Day.

And the Red Sox did their part.

Red Sox senior director of grounds Dave Mellor and the grounds crew cut a beautiful message in the Fenway Park center field grass to honor nurses.

Mellor joined NESN’s Tom Caron on “At Home With TC” on Monday night to discuss the project, and how it was able to come together.

Check out the full segment above!

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images