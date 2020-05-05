Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s no definitive timeline for when — or if — the 2020 Major League Baseball season will begin due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One idea that’s been floated is that if it is able to return, fans won’t be able to attend and there only will be a limited number of people allowed in the stadium.

For Boston Red Sox newcomer Alex Verdugo, he believes the fans help motivate the players and the players, in turn, feed off that energy.

“What happens when all the players are a little bit sore or it gets repetitive? The fans bring that energy and add that extra adrenaline that pushes you a little more,” he said Monday, via MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

“That’s the only downfall I see about not having fans. I like those connections. I like when you make a play, a pitcher strikes someone out or you hit something, I like hearing the cheering. I like to hear the boos. It’s that instant feedback that gives you the adrenaline and makes you a little bit nervous. You feed off of that.”

Verdugo certainly makes a good point. If a team is playing its rival, the crowd usually is in it for all nine innings. If there’s a comeback, a grand slam or go-ahead home run, the home crowd goes nuts.

Can you imagine how eerie it would be for someone to throw a no-hitter in an empty stadium?

Of course, though, the biggest priority for players, coaches and ballpark staff is their health and making sure the coronavirus is not spread amongst them.

Thumbnail photo via Butch Dill/USA TODAY Sports Images