Will Major League Baseball’s regular season begin July 1? It’s possible, but Chaim Bloom is cautioning anyone from writing that in stone.

Waves were made Monday evening when former big leaguer Trevor Plouffe reported a June start date for the second phase of spring training and a July 1 Opening Day. MLB insiders quickly refuted that, saying, if anything it was an idea being kicked around but not something set in stone.

The Boston Red Sox’s chief baseball officer seems to agree with the insiders on the matter.

During an appearance on WEEI’s “Ordway, Merloni and Fauria,” Bloom threw cold water on Plouffe’s idea.

'I think putting any specific timetable on this is premature' – Chaim Bloom on @OMFonWEEI regarding accuracy of reported July 1 start date — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) May 5, 2020

Now, this isn’t an outright dismissal, which seems to be the way MLB has operated throughout this process — they won’t completely deny rumors, but will indicate that by no means is anything concrete.

As a result, the wait continues. But if some reports are to be believed, the league would like to have something in place by the end of May.

