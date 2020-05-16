Mitch Moreland can see both sides of the biggest argument in sports right now.

While the Boston Red Sox first baseman is itching to get back to playing games, which of course have been paused amid the COVID-19 pandemic, health and safety is a big concern. Money is too a worry for some, as evidenced by Blake Snell’s comments on a Twitch stream earlier this week that have drawn widespread criticism.

But in an interview with WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford, Moreland thoughtfully shared where he stands on the possibility of returning.

“I feel like there is no right answer,” Moreland told Bradford. “Of course I’m ready to get back and get going. If we could play tomorrow I would be ready for it, but at the same time I have a family I’m also trying to keep safe and want to be with throughout these times because you see what it’s done throughout this country and how it has affected a lot of people’s lives. There are rights and wrongs I guess through it all, but the sooner we’re back on the field the better it will be for everybody. At the same time it has got to be in the right circumstances, in the right situation, where we keep everybody healthy. You come to the game to enjoy it and not going home sick or taking it to a family member, relative or a friend after you do it. We just have to make sure we’re doing it for the right reasons and people get to enjoy baseball and the players do as well.”

The league and its players’ association presently are negotiating a return to play course of action, with the ideal circumstance being a restart of “spring” training in June with games beginning in early July.

