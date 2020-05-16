Four years ago the Texas Rangers and Toronto Blue Jays cleared the benches after Rougned Odor and Jose Bautista got into it.

But what went unnoticed was the fact that Mitch Moreland put his now-teammate, Kevin Pillar, in a headlock during the scuffle. Check it out at about the 40-second mark.

The Boston Red Sox first baseman spoke with WEEI.com’s Rob Bradford about the headlock.

“KP came running in there wide open and I was like, ‘This dude looks crazy like he’s trying to go get somebody. I have to slow him down.’ Then I looked up and I was like, ‘Oh man, that’s Pillar.’ You talk to guys over at first and I liked this guy,” Moreland said. “We just hugged it out a little bit. Then when I let go of him he looked up, looked at me and we shook it off and went back into the pile. We talked about in spring training. He said he has a good picture of it at home.”

We’re glad the two aren’t harboring any ill will.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images