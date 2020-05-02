Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Washington quarterback Alex Smith has been through a lot in the past year due to a life-altering injury, but he still managed to assist his Redskins teammates.

After Smith went down with a compound fracture injury in the 2018 season, the Redskins selected Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

As Smith continued to heal and rehab, Haskins was thrust into action with Redskins head coach, Jay Guden, on his way out. Haskins struggled in his first few games, but noted how Smith aided the rookie signal-caller during the latter part of the season.

Haskins tweeted about it on Friday following ESPN’s documentary centered around Smith’s injury.

Hope those who watched Project 11 appreciate the person Alex is. He helped me tremendously the back end of the season on and off the field. I understand why people respect him the way they do. All love to you 11! #HTTR — Dwayne Haskins, Jr🌹 (@dh_simba7) May 2, 2020

As many NFL fans saw during the documentary, and as further indicated by Haskins, it’s clear Smith is a class act on and off the field.

