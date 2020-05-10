Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Editor’s Note: May 10 marks mark the 50th anniversary of Boston Bruins legend Bobby Orr’s iconic, 1970 Stanley Cup Final-clinching goal against the St. Louis Blues. In the lead up to the anniversary, NESN.com is remembering that team and Orr’s goal, which will include NESN’s airing of the “1970 Stanley Cup Playoff Rewind” on Saturday, May 9, at 8 p.m. ET. On May 10, NHL Network will air “The 1970 Bruins: Big Bad & Bobby” a documentary celebrating that team. Click here for more Bruins coverage.

If you’re a Boston Bruins fan — or just a hockey fan, for that matter — you know all about Bobby Orr’s 1970 Stanley Cup-clinching goal.

Well, it turned 50 years old Sunday.

The 1970 Bruins capped off their playoff run by making relatively easy work of the St. Louis Blues, sweeping them in the Stanley Cup Final. But that series was capped off with Orr’s iconic goal just 40 seconds into overtime of the clinching game.

So special was that score, and Orr’s resulting dive as he buried it, that a statue commemorating that iconic moment in franchise history is right outside TD Garden.

But since it is the anniversary of said goal, what better way to remember it than by watching it again?

The leap heard 'round the world. Happy birthday to @NHLBruins legend, Bobby Orr. pic.twitter.com/UlBOks0A5x — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) March 20, 2019

Legendary stuff.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter screenshot