Dré Bly knows talent when he sees it, and he sees a whole lot of talent in Stephon Gilmore.

And how could he not? The New England Patriots cornerback has established himself as one of, if not the best defensive back in the game.

It appears Gilmore has spent some time working out with Bly, who was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and won a Super Bowl during his 11-year NFL career. And in a tweet Saturday, Bly explained why Gilmore is so special.

This was just another piece of praise Gilmore received Saturday, as an NFL writer explained why you could build a defense around the 29-year-old.

More Patriots: New England Faces Huge Questions Against League’s Toughest Schedule 

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images