Dré Bly knows talent when he sees it, and he sees a whole lot of talent in Stephon Gilmore.

And how could he not? The New England Patriots cornerback has established himself as one of, if not the best defensive back in the game.

It appears Gilmore has spent some time working out with Bly, who was a two-time Pro Bowl selection and won a Super Bowl during his 11-year NFL career. And in a tweet Saturday, Bly explained why Gilmore is so special.

It’s not by mistake Tht @Patriots @BumpNrunGilm0re was the #NFL’s #DPOY last year! This Dude loves Ball! He will pick your mind about the game/position and he will ask a lot questions! Then he perfects his craft and execute the plan! #formula to being the Best! Take Notes! pic.twitter.com/TyO3Mj3zDK — Dré Bly (@drebly_32) May 9, 2020

This was just another piece of praise Gilmore received Saturday, as an NFL writer explained why you could build a defense around the 29-year-old.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images