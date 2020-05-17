Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. had been waiting more than two months to get back on the track, but his return lasted about a mile.

Stenhouse Jr., driver of the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro for JTG Daugherty Racing, crashed into the wall on the very first lap of the Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday.

You can watch the crash here:

Here's what happened to Ricky Stenhouse Jr. on the first lap in Darlington. pic.twitter.com/Ahvu3QErcN — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 17, 2020

Stenhouse Jr. was quick to speak on the matter, though. He tweeted out a video in which he called the wreck “embarrassing.”

“Not really sure a whole lot what to say there about our first lap, first corner,” Stenhouse Jr. said. “Pretty embarrassing for myself, our team, my crew guys. I feel awful for them — they put a lot of hard work into getting our cars ready.

“And coming all the way here to Darlington and then to put myself in a bad spot there,” he continued. “… Just put ourselves in a bad spot. Ended our race before it ever started. So, looking forward to getting back here on Wednesday to try and put a better run together and put this behind us.”

Not a whole lot to say. Put myself in a bad spot to start the race. Embarrassing for myself and my team. We will be ready for Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/k1C0nBlO1I — Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) May 17, 2020

While most fans are happy to have NASCAR back, Stenhouse Jr. is probably wishing it would’ve started a few days later.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images