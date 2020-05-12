Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyle Van Noy left the Patriots this offseason, but he didn’t stray terribly far from New England.

After a successful three-plus-year stint in Foxboro, Van Noy cashed in to the tune of a four-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, who are coached by former Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores, poached a few players out of New England back in March, as Ted Karras and Elandon Roberts followed Van Noy to South Beach.

