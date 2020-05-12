Kyle Van Noy left the Patriots this offseason, but he didn’t stray terribly far from New England.
After a successful three-plus-year stint in Foxboro, Van Noy cashed in to the tune of a four-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins, who are coached by former Patriots defensive coordinator Brian Flores, poached a few players out of New England back in March, as Ted Karras and Elandon Roberts followed Van Noy to South Beach.
Van Noy last week took to Instagram to express his excitement over Miami’s upcoming season. Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich found his way into the post’s comment section, as he couldn’t resist busting his ex-teammate’s chops.
“U think Bill gunna run at your ass?” Ninkovich wrote.
Van Noy won’t have to wait very long to find out the answer to Ninkovich’s question. The Patriots are scheduled to host the Dolphins in a season-opening showdown Sept. 13.
More NFL: Logan Ryan Reveals Titans Didn’t Try To Retain Him This Offseason
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images