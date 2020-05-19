Roger Clemens won’t be surprised if Tom Brady’s light makes the other Tampa Bay Buccaneers shine brighter.

The Boston Red Sox legend predicted Tuesday in an interview with WBZ’s Dan Roche the Buccaneers quarterback will excite his teammates and settle into his new surroundings well. Clemens bases his prediction on Brady’s status as an NFL legend and his reliance on the habits he has honed over 20 NFL seasons.

“When they talk about hopefully you’re going to make your teammates better around you, I mean come on, if you’re a receiver right now for Tampa Bay, and that first day Tom Brady comes rolling in there, you know you’re going to run some great routes and the ball is going to arrive right on time,” Clemens said. “I don’t care how old this dude is. I mean, you can’t touch an NFL quarterback anyway, so he can play as long as he wants probably.

“He’s in great shape, keeps that arm ready to go and he’ll be whistling that ball around the field. Tom’s gonna have his set routine, he knows what he’s doing. He knows how many throws he needs to get ready on the sidelines before he starts. He probably already has that playbook locked down. When he rolls into camp those receivers are going to have so much hop in their step it’ll be a joke.

“I would imagine they’ll get off to a decent start, and if they do watch out.”

Former #RedSox great @rogerclemens – who won an MVP and 3 Cy Young awards in Boston over 13 season before going to Toronto in 1997 – had some interesting observations on how he thinks @TomBrady will adapt/play for his new team @Buccaneers – #WBZ @wbz #NFL pic.twitter.com/0L8JbHsKZ1 — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) May 19, 2020

How Brady fares in his first season with the Buccaneers will be one of the most closely watched storylines of the 2020 NFL season, and pundits everywhere are speculating over his fate. Clemens’ bullish outlook on Brady is similar to the mainstream opinion about his potential impact and it also suggests Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin’s hope of Brady turning Tampa into a Super Bowl contender might not be too wide of the mark.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images