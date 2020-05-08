Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 NFL schedule was released Thursday night under the assumption it will begin on time.

The COVID-19 pandemic currently has many sports on hold, but the NFL is hopeful to begin in September when the Houston Texans visit the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

But commissioner Roger Goodell knows there’s a possibility the season could be delayed, and released a statement shortly after the schedule was released that the league is “prepared to make adjustments.”

“The release of the NFL schedule is something our fans eagerly anticipate every year, as they look forward with hope and optimism to the season ahead,’ Goodell said, via Sky Sports’ Richard Graves. “In preparing to play the season as scheduled, we will continue to make our decisions based on the latest medical and public health advice, in compliance with government regulations, and with appropriate safety protocols to protect the health of our fans, players, club and league personnel, and our communities.

“We will be prepared to make adjustments as necessary, as we have during this offseason in safely and efficiently conducting key activities such as free agency, the virtual draft off-season program, and the 2020 NFL Draft.”

As it stands, the NFL season is set to kick off Sept. 10.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images