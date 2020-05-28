Roger Goodell sent a memo to all NFL teams Thursday to discuss the next steps in reopening team facilities.

Some were allowed to begin the first phase of opening May 19, under local government guidelines. Unless a player was rehabbing an injury (like New England Patriots’ Jason McCourty), or undergoing medical treatment, they are not allowed to enter the facility.

The second phase still only will allow clubs a combined 75 people to be in any of its facilities at once, but Goodell specified in the memo that more parts to a team’s facility can begin to open.

“Beginning next Monday, June 1, clubs may reopen ticket offices, retail shops and other customer-facing facilities as long as the operation of such facilities fully complies with state and local regulation,” the memo said, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “Employees of these operations will apply against the current maximum number of employees (no more than 50 percent of staff in the facility, not to exceed 75 persons, which is a total for all club locations). Clubs may also continue to provide treatment and rehabilitation to players who were receiving treatment as of March 25, immediately prior to the date of which facilities were closed.

“We expect that next week clubs will be permitted to include members of their coaching staffs among the employees permitted to resume work in the club facility.”

The letter that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent today to team presidents, GMs and HCs about the next phase of reopening club facilities: pic.twitter.com/BHKsOO0KiH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 28, 2020

No coaches currently are allowed due to the fact that not all facilities are permitted to be open at this time.

It’s not yet clear if training camps will go on as scheduled, given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images