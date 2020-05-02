Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When entering TD Garden for any event, it’s hard to miss the life-sized statue of Bobby Orr soaring in the air following his Stanley Cup-clinching goal in front of the arena.

Harry Weber, a sculptor based out of St. Louis, completed the project more than a decade ago and spoke with NESN’s Michaela Vernava about the challenges of constructing the magnificent work of art.

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Orr’s historic goal, the Boston Bruins Foundation is raffling off a miniature replica of the Orr statue. Click here for a chance to win. The raffle ends on Friday, May 8.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images