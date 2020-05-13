Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

More good news soon might be in store for soccer fans.

Serie A voted Wednesday to resume the 2019-20 season June 13, according to the BBC. The Italian soccer league’s top division will resume play on that date if Italy’s government approves its plans to do so.

Some players have been practicing individually at their teams’ facilities since earlier this month. Teams will be allowed to practice in groups starting Monday.

Serie A has been suspended since March 9 due to the coronavirus outbreak, which hit the country particularly hard.

Barring drastic changes, Germany’s Bundesliga will be the first of Europe’s major soccer leagues to return to action, having set May 16 as its restart date. Serie A likely will be No. 2 if Italy gives it the green light.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images