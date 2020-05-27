Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If “The Match” proved anything this weekend, it’s that fans will watch just about anything to get their sports fix. And giving fans the chance to listen to their favorite athletes’ banter throughout the contest only made it that much sweeter.

So here’s the real question: Should golfer’s be mic’d up from now on for fans’ entertainment?

Former NBA star Charles Barkley says yes. In fact, the 57-year-old thinks it could enhance the game — especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you’re not going to have fans, you can’t just have guys playing golf and announcers talking,” Barkley said Tuesday on the “Dan Patrick Show.”

“If they’re going to be successful and have great ratings — No. 1, they’re going to have great ratings because we need golf, we need sports — I think they should consider mic’ing the players.”

Being that we won’t have fans at PGA Matches for a bit, Charles Barkley thinks golfers should be mic’d up. Would you guys be down with that @BKoepka @PhilMickelson @BubbaWatson? For Charles Full appearance: https://t.co/hoOsGCOH6I pic.twitter.com/FwfE7Kvl32 — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) May 26, 2020

Fair enough.

For the record, Barkley isn’t the first person to suggest having players mic’d up for games. “The Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss also has suggested adding extra microphones to fanless games.

“If there’s no crowd noise, you’ll be able to hear all the trash talking,” Fleiss told The Los Angeles Times. “You might as well embrace it. Start mic-ing up players, or use directional microphones, so you can hear everything that’s being said,

Will the league take up the proposal? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images