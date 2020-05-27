There likely won’t be any sports being played at Gillette Stadium anytime soon, but some family fun can still be found right around the corner.

Showcase Cinemas announced Tuesday it is opening up a pop-up drive-in movie theatre at the Showcase Cinema de Lux Patriot Place, located just outside the home of the New England Patriots. The first showing, scheduled for Saturday, will feature the film “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark.” In fact, it already has sold out.

Attendees can pre-order concessions and receive them via curbside pickup prior to the show. Ticket proceeds are being donated to the Foxboro Food Pantry.

“Drive-ins are a big part of Showcase Cinemas’ 80-year history as the company was one of the first theater chains to introduce and embrace the drive-in concept throughout the 20th century,” Showcase Cinemas vice president of global marketing Mark Malinowski said. “This will be our first step towards reopening Showcase Cinemas with new health and safety protocols in the coming weeks.”

The drive-in will host at least three other showings, as well: “Onward” (Friday, June 5); “Trolls World Tour” (Friday, June 12); and “Sonic the Hedgehog” (Friday, June 19).

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images