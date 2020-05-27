Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When the field heads to green Wednesday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway, you can play along thanks to NESN Games.

NESN’s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive betting game for the Alsco Uniforms 500, which will be the fourth NASCAR Cup Series race in under two weeks. The race follows Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, which Brad Keselowski won in dramatic fashion.

(You can click here to view the full lineup for Wednesday’s race.)

The rules for our “Alsco Uniforms 500” challenge are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads! You must make your picks by the 8 p.m. ET start time.

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 gift code to the ’47 online store!

