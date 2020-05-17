Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When the field heads to green Sunday at Darlington Raceway, you can play along, thanks to NESN Games.

NESN’s new gaming site, Games.NESN.com, is hosting a predictive betting game for Sunday’s NASCAR race, where you can predict what will happen in the first Cup Series event since March 8.

The rules are simple: Pick the outright winner and four head-to-heads!

Sign up now to play. Do well enough, and you could win a $25 gift code to the ’47 online store.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images