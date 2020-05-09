Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Excitement over UFC 249 is peaking, as the leading combat sports circuit is set to return to action.

UFC 249 will take place Saturday night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., and fans join the fun by playing the “UFC 249 Challenge” predictive game at NESN is hosting on its new gaming site, Games.NESN.com.

The main card features two co-main events: Tony Ferguson versus Justin Gaethje and Henry Cejudo versus Dominick Cruz. Highlights of the undercard include Greg Hardy versus Yorgan De Castro, Jeremy Stephens versus Calvin Kattar and Francis Ngannou versus Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Sign up now to play, and make your picks on each fight’s winner and total rounds. You can score yourself some swag through a $25 gift code to the ’47 online store.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images